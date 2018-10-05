Francis Rossi
Francis Rossi Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis Dominic Nicholas Michael Rossi, OBE (born 29 May 1949) is an English singer, songwriter and musician. He is best known as the co-founder, lead singer and lead guitarist of the rock band Status Quo.
Francis Rossi Performances & Interviews
- “Most of us stopped in our late thirties…”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fctbg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fctbg.jpg2016-11-06T14:50:00.000ZFrancis Rossi chats to Richard Madeley about the future of Status Quohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fctct
“Most of us stopped in our late thirties…”
- Francis Rossi in Conversationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fcmf1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fcmf1.jpg2016-11-06T13:55:00.000ZListen to Rossi's full interview about the new Quo album and what the future holds.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fcmhb
Francis Rossi in Conversation
- "We've been together for so long..."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fcksl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fcksl.jpg2016-11-06T13:34:00.000ZFrancis Rossi talks to Richard Madeley about a potential Quo musicalhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fckvb
"We've been together for so long..."
- Francis Rossi: "The one and only track I've downloaded was by the Sugababes"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cqyqb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cqyqb.jpg2016-10-21T14:48:00.000ZFrancis chats to Mark about Status Quo's new album 'Aquostic II - That's A Fact'!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cqyqm
Francis Rossi: "The one and only track I've downloaded was by the Sugababes"
- Status Quo: Down Downhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025fzn5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025fzn5.jpg2014-08-25T14:50:00.000ZFrancis Rossi remembers composing the Down Down riff in a 'terrible little travel lodge!'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p025fzp6
Status Quo: Down Down
- Francis Rossi - Tracks Of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01d7cz5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01d7cz5.jpg2013-07-26T10:59:00.000ZFrancis Rossi picks his Tracks Of My Years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01d7d0n
Francis Rossi - Tracks Of My Years
Francis Rossi Tracks
Bye Bye Caroline (feat. Francis Rossi)
Gotthard
Bye Bye Caroline (feat. Francis Rossi)
Bye Bye Caroline (feat. Francis Rossi)
Faded Memory
Francis Rossi
Faded Memory
Faded Memory
Pictures Of Matchstick Men
Francis Rossi
Pictures Of Matchstick Men
Pictures Of Matchstick Men
One Step At A Time
Francis Rossi
One Step At A Time
One Step At A Time
Tallulahs Waiting
Francis Rossi
Tallulahs Waiting
Tallulahs Waiting
Rolling Own The Road
Francis Rossi
Rolling Own The Road
