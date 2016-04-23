Mort HerbertBorn 30 June 1925. Died 5 June 1983
Mort Herbert
1925-06-30
Mort Herbert Biography (Wikipedia)
Mort Herbert (June 30, 1925 – June 5, 1983) was an American jazz bassist and lawyer.
Azalea
Louis Armstrong
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Louis Armstrong
