Gyan Riley
1977
Gyan Riley Biography (Wikipedia)
Gyan Riley (born 1977) is an American guitarist and composer. He is a son of minimalist composer Terry Riley. They frequently collaborate, including a tour in Europe in September 2016. Gyan Riley studied at San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He released his solo album Stream of Gratitude in 2013 on John Zorn's Tzadik Records. He also performed with Zakir Hussain, Dawn Upshaw, San Francisco Symphony among others. In 2015, he released Nayive Eviyan, a collaboration with Czech violinist Iva Bittová.
Gyan Riley Tracks
The Lake
Terry Riley
The Lake
The Lake
Last played on
Garden of Earthly Delights
Terry Riley
Garden of Earthly Delights
Garden of Earthly Delights
Last played on
Upcoming Events
10
Apr
2019
Gyan Riley, Terry Riley
24 Kitchen Street, Liverpool, UK
13
Apr
2019
Gyan Riley, Terry Riley
St George's Bristol, Bristol, UK
14
Apr
2019
Gyan Riley, Terry Riley & Gyan Riley and Terry Riley
The Old Market, Brighton, UK
16
Apr
2019
Gyan Riley, Terry Riley & Gyan Riley and Terry Riley
Union Chapel, London, UK
