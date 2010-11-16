Marva WrightBorn 20 March 1948. Died 23 March 2010
Marva Wright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-03-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b4cc7ba-67d7-4e52-a007-3aec12b5c805
Marva Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
Marva Wright (born Marva Maria Williams, March 20, 1948 – March 23, 2010) was an American blues singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marva Wright Tracks
Sort by
Do Right Woman
Marva Wright
Do Right Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Right Woman
Last played on
Hound Dog
Marva Wright
Hound Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hound Dog
Last played on
A Change Is Gonna Come
Marva Wright
A Change Is Gonna Come
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Change Is Gonna Come
Last played on
Been And Gone
Marva Wright
Been And Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Been And Gone
Last played on
Marva Wright Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist