Jeb Loy Nichols
Jeb Loy Nichols
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqf0x.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b4c4778-43a4-4983-9439-bb201bf84055
Jeb Loy Nichols Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeb Loy Nichols is a Wales-based American-born singer, songwriter, musician, and artist. His music combines elements of soul, country, folk, reggae and blues.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeb Loy Nichols Tracks
Sort by
To Be Rich
Jeb Loy Nichols
To Be Rich
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf0x.jpglink
To Be Rich
Last played on
Satan's Helper
Jeb Loy Nichols
Satan's Helper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf0x.jpglink
Satan's Helper
Last played on
Carelines
Patrick Jones
Carelines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf0x.jpglink
Carelines
Last played on
Till The Teardrops Stop
Jeb Loy Nichols
Till The Teardrops Stop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf0x.jpglink
Till The Teardrops Stop
Last played on
Heaven Right Here
Jeb Loy Nichols
Heaven Right Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf0x.jpglink
Heaven Right Here
Last played on
Maisy Hay
Jeb Loy Nichols
Maisy Hay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf0x.jpglink
Maisy Hay
Last played on
How I Miss You, Darlin'
Jeb Loy Nicholls
How I Miss You, Darlin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How I Miss You, Darlin'
Performer
Last played on
How I Miss You Darlin'
Jeb Loy Nichols
How I Miss You Darlin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf0x.jpglink
How I Miss You Darlin'
Last played on
Never Too Much
Jeb Loy Nichols
Never Too Much
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf0x.jpglink
Never Too Much
Last played on
Don't Drop Me (Hotel Motel Remix)
Jeb Loy Nichols
Don't Drop Me (Hotel Motel Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf0x.jpglink
Till The Teardrops Stop
Jeb Loy Nicholas
Till The Teardrops Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Till The Teardrops Stop
Performer
Last played on
Till The Teardrops Stop
Jeb Ley Nichols
Till The Teardrops Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Till The Teardrops Stop
Performer
Last played on
Till The Teardrops Stop
Jeb Loy Nicols
Till The Teardrops Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Till The Teardrops Stop
Performer
Last played on
Jeb Loy Nichols
Till The Teardrops Stop
Jeb Loy Nichols
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jeb Loy Nichols
Performer
Last played on
That's How We're Living
Jeb Loy Nichols
That's How We're Living
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf0x.jpglink
That's How We're Living
Last played on
Never ever too much
Jeb Loy Nichols
Never ever too much
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf0x.jpglink
Never ever too much
Last played on
That's How We're Living
Jeb Loy Stevens
That's How We're Living
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's How We're Living
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jeb Loy Nichols
Jeb Loy Nichols Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist