Benny Spellman (December 11, 1931 – June 3, 2011) was an American R&B singer, best known for his 1961 hits "Lipstick Traces (On A Cigarette)," and the original version of "Fortune Teller", written by Allen Toussaint (as Naomi Neville).

Later, these songs were covered by The Who, The Ojays and The Rolling Stones, among others. "Lipstick Traces" reached #28 on the US Billboard Black singles chart and #80 on the Billboard Hot 100. Spellman variously worked with Allen Toussaint, Earl King ("Trick Bag"), Huey "Piano" Smith, Ernie K-Doe, Wilson Pickett, The Neville Brothers and The O'Jays.

Spellman was born in Pensacola, Florida, United States. He sang backing vocals on Ernie K-Doe's number one hit record, "Mother in Law". He recorded a single, "Word Game", on Atlantic Records in 1965, but later semi-retired from music to work in the beer industry.

In 1988, Collectables Records issued a retrospective album of 16 of Spellman's recordings from the 1960s. In 2009, he was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.