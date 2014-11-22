Solomon Ilori and His Afro-Drum Ensemble
Solomon Ilori and His Afro-Drum Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b44ad7c-206a-4b31-a61b-8960c43d6e1c
Tracks
Sort by
Ise Oluwa
Solomon Ilori and His Afro-Drum Ensemble
Ise Oluwa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ise Oluwa
Last played on
Ise Oluwa (God's Work Is Indestructible)
Solomon Ilori
Ise Oluwa (God's Work Is Indestructible)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ise Oluwa (God's Work Is Indestructible)
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist