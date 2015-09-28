Tokyo RoseUS indie rock/emo pop band. Formed 1999
Tokyo Rose
1999
Tokyo Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Tokyo Rose is an indie rock band from New Brunswick, New Jersey. As of 2007 they have released 3 studio albums, and a short demo EP, whilst extensively changing their lineup over their 7 years of activity.
