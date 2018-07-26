Matt Hales (born 17 January 1972) is an English songwriter, musician, and record producer who has been performing professionally under the name Aqualung since the early 2000s. Aqualung is best known in the UK for his song "Strange and Beautiful," which was featured on a television advertisement for the new Volkswagen Beetle during the summer of 2002 and went on to become a Top 10 hit in the UK Singles Chart later that year. In the United States, Aqualung is also known for the song "Brighter Than Sunshine," which had considerable airplay and was used in the film A Lot Like Love and various television spots. Hales has released six albums as Aqualung, the most recent 10 Futures appeared in 2015.

As a songwriter and record producer, Hales has collaborated with Lianne La Havas, Bat for Lashes, Tom Chaplin, Mika, Daniel Wilson, Kina Grannis, Andreya Triana, The Fray, Leona Lewis, Jason Mraz, Christina Perri, Sara Bareilles, Diane Birch, Paloma Faith, Disclosure, Alex Clare, Birdy, Mikky Ekko and For King & Country and many others.