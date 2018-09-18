September Girls are a five-piece noise pop band from Dublin, Ireland. The band formed in September 2011 and performed their first gig in Dublin in November 2011. Having released singles under various labels between 2012 and 2013, the band signed to Fortuna Pop! in 2013 and released their debut album in January 2014.

In Autumn 2014, ahead of their appearance at the CMJ Music Marathon in New York, the band announced signing to Kanine Records, and an EP release through Kanine & Fortuna Pop!