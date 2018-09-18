September GirlsFormed September 2011
September Girls
2011-09
September Girls Biography (Wikipedia)
September Girls are a five-piece noise pop band from Dublin, Ireland. The band formed in September 2011 and performed their first gig in Dublin in November 2011. Having released singles under various labels between 2012 and 2013, the band signed to Fortuna Pop! in 2013 and released their debut album in January 2014.
In Autumn 2014, ahead of their appearance at the CMJ Music Marathon in New York, the band announced signing to Kanine Records, and an EP release through Kanine & Fortuna Pop!
September Girls Tracks
Talking
September Girls
Talking
Talking
Green Eyed
September Girls
Green Eyed
Green Eyed
Ships
September Girls
Ships
Ships
Jaw On The Floor
September Girls
Jaw On The Floor
Jaw On The Floor
Veneer
September Girls
Veneer
Veneer
Wolves
September Girls
Wolves
Wolves
John Of Gods
September Girls
John Of Gods
John Of Gods
Blue Eyes
September Girls
Blue Eyes
Blue Eyes
Quicksand
September Girls
Quicksand
Quicksand
Love No One
September Girls
Love No One
Love No One
Heartbeats
September Girls
Heartbeats
Heartbeats
Left Behind
September Girls
Left Behind
Left Behind
Cursing The Sea
September Girls
Cursing The Sea
Cursing The Sea
Black Oil
September Girls
Black Oil
Black Oil
Butterflies
September Girls
Butterflies
Butterflies
Melatonin
September Girls
Melatonin
Melatonin
Heartbeats (Pins SXSW Audio Diary)
September Girls
Heartbeats (Pins SXSW Audio Diary)
Another Love Song
September Girls
Another Love Song
Another Love Song
Sister
September Girls
Sister
Sister
