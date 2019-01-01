Jule StyneBorn 31 December 1905. Died 20 September 1994
Jule Styne
1905-12-31
Jule Styne Biography (Wikipedia)
Jule Styne (born Julius Kerwin Stein, December 31, 1905 – September 20, 1994) was a British-American song writer and composer known for a series of Broadway musicals, which include several famous and frequently revived shows.
