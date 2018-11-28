John Lydon Biography (Wikipedia)
John Joseph Lydon (born 31 January 1956), also known by his stage name Johnny Rotten, is an English singer, songwriter and musician. He is best known as the lead singer of the late-1970s British punk band the Sex Pistols, which lasted from 1975 until 1978, and again for various revivals during the 1990s and 2000s. He is also the lead singer of post-punk band Public Image Ltd (PiL), which he founded and fronted from 1978 until 1993, and again since 2009. Since 2013, Lydon has held British, Irish and American citizenship.
Lydon's rebellious image and fashion style led to his being asked to become the singer of the Sex Pistols by their manager, Malcolm McLaren. With the Sex Pistols, he penned singles including "Anarchy in the U.K.," "God Save the Queen," and "Holidays in the Sun," the content of which precipitated what one commentator described as the "last and greatest outbreak of pop-based moral pandemonium" in Britain. The band caused a nationwide uproar in much of the media, and Lydon was seen as a figurehead of the burgeoning punk movement. Despite their controversial lyrics and style at the time, they are now regarded as one of the most influential acts in the history of popular music.
John Lydon: "Butter did me wonders but I can't be rubbing it under my arms forever"
John explains to Simon Mayo how PiL now fund themselves outside of the record industry.
John Lydon: "Butter did me wonders but I can't be rubbing it under my arms forever"
John Lydon: "Donald Trump is a political Sex Pistol"
Johnny Rotten tells Simon Mayo why he has mixed feelings about Donald Trump's presidency.
John Lydon: "Donald Trump is a political Sex Pistol"
John Lydon (Secret Soul Boy)
The Sex Pistols' Mr John Lydon shares his love of funk and soul with Craig.
John Lydon (Secret Soul Boy)
John Lydon chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
Punk rocker Johnny Rotten AKA John Lydon formerly of Sex Pistols is on the show with Mark and Stuart to talk about his autobiography Anger Is An Energy: My Life Uncensored.
John Lydon chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
John Lydon Interview
John Lydon, formerly Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols and lead singer in Public Image Ltd, talks to Simon Mayo about new memoir Anger is an Energy.
John Lydon Interview
