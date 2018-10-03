Joanne Shaw TaylorBorn 1986
Joanne Shaw Taylor
1986
Joanne Shaw Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Joanne Shaw Taylor (born 1986, England) is a British blues rock guitarist and singer who was discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics at the age of 16. The British music publication Blues Matters! called Taylor "the new face of the blues".
Joanne Shaw Taylor Tracks
Outlaw Angel
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Outlaw Angel
Outlaw Angel
Last played on
Dyin to Know
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Dyin to Know
Dyin to Know
Last played on
Ready To Roll
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Ready To Roll
Ready To Roll
Last played on
Feels Like Home
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Feels Like Home
Feels Like Home
Last played on
I'm In Chains
Joanne Shaw Taylor
I'm In Chains
I'm In Chains
Last played on
Nothin' To Lose
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Nothin' To Lose
Nothin' To Lose
Last played on
Get You Back
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Get You Back
Get You Back
Last played on
No Reason To Stay
Joanne Shaw Taylor
No Reason To Stay
No Reason To Stay
Last played on
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Last played on
Mud, Honey
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Mud, Honey
Mud, Honey
Last played on
Jealousy - R2 Session Rx 27/10/14
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Jealousy - R2 Session Rx 27/10/14
Jealousy - R2 Session Rx 27/10/14
Last played on
Wicked Soul
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Wicked Soul
Wicked Soul
Last played on
Jealousy - R2 Session 010315
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Jealousy - R2 Session 010315
Jealousy - R2 Session 010315
Last played on
Mud Honey - R2 Session 010315
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Mud Honey - R2 Session 010315
Mud Honey - R2 Session 010315
Last played on
Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
Last played on
Dig That Crazy Santa Claus
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Dig That Crazy Santa Claus
Dig That Crazy Santa Claus
Last played on
Jealousy
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Jealousy
Jealousy
The Dirty Truth
Joanne Shaw Taylor
The Dirty Truth
The Dirty Truth
Wrecking Ball
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Wrecking Ball
Wrecking Ball
Shiver and Sigh
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Shiver and Sigh
Shiver and Sigh
Last played on
Who Do You Love
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Who Do You Love
Who Do You Love
Last played on
Standing to Fall
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Standing to Fall
Standing to Fall
Last played on
Soul Station
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Soul Station
Soul Station
Last played on
Going Home
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Going Home
Going Home
Last played on
Almost Always Never
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Almost Always Never
Almost Always Never
Last played on
Can't Keep Living Like This
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Can't Keep Living Like This
Can't Keep Living Like This
Last played on
Lord Have Mercy
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Lord Have Mercy
Lord Have Mercy
Last played on
Let It Burn
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Let It Burn
Let It Burn
Last played on
Upcoming Events
15
Mar
2019
Joanne Shaw Taylor
O2 Academy 2 Liverpool, Liverpool, UK
16
Mar
2019
Joanne Shaw Taylor
O2 Institute 2, Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
17
Mar
2019
Joanne Shaw Taylor
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
19
Mar
2019
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Tramshed, Cardiff, UK
20
Mar
2019
Joanne Shaw Taylor
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
Past BBC Events
The BBC Big Band presents A Swinging Christmas
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eggbj5
Town Hall, Birmingham
2014-12-16T01:22:17
16
Dec
2014
The BBC Big Band presents A Swinging Christmas
Town Hall, Birmingham
