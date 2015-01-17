Greetje KauffeldBorn 26 November 1939
Greetje Kauffeld
1939-11-26
Greetje Kauffeld Biography (Wikipedia)
Greetje Kauffeld (born 26 November 1939 in Rotterdam) is a Dutch jazz singer and Schlager musician.
Greetje Kauffeld Tracks
Day By Day
Greetje Kauffeld
Day By Day
Day By Day
Dream a little dream of me
Greetje Kauffeld
Dream a little dream of me
