Jon ChristensenBorn 20 March 1943
Jon Christensen
Jon Christensen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Ivar Christensen (born 20 March 1943 in Oslo, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz drummer. He is married to actress, minister, and theater director Ellen Horn , and is the father of singer and actress Emilie Stoesen Christensen.
My Song
Keith Jarrett, Palle Danielsson & Jon Christensen
Tutte
Masqualero
Personal Mountains
Jan Garbarek
Electronic Sonata For Souls Loved By Nature
George Russell
So I Write
Sidsel Endresen
