Rocky Sharpe (born Robert Podsiadly, 26 November 1952) is an English rock/pop singer who, with Rocky Sharpe and the Replays, first found fame in the late 1970s. The usual line-up of the group was Sharpe, Helen Highwater (real name: Helen Blizard), Johnny Stud (Sharpe's brother Jan Podsiadly) and Eric Rondo (Mike Vernon). An earlier incarnation of the group, Rocky Sharpe and the Razors, included Den Hegarty, Rita Ray and Nigel Trubridge who later formed Darts.
