Lisa StewartCountry artist. Born 6 August 1968
Lisa Stewart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-08-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b3229b6-d979-4b81-b927-038de9d53094
Lisa Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Stewart (August 6, 1968) is an American country music artist, actress, television host and voice actor. In 1993, she signed to BNA Records (then known as BNA Entertainment), releasing her self-titled debut album that year. This album produced two singles for her on the Billboard country charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lisa Stewart Tracks
Sort by
Somebody's In Love
Lisa Stewart
Somebody's In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody's In Love
Last played on
Old Fashioned Broken Heart
Lisa Stewart
Old Fashioned Broken Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Was Here
Lisa Stewart
If I Was Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Was Here
Last played on
Under The Light Of The Texaco
Lisa Stewart
Under The Light Of The Texaco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under The Light Of The Texaco
Last played on
That makes one of us
Lisa Stewart
That makes one of us
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That makes one of us
Last played on
Lisa Stewart Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist