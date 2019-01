Lisa Stewart (August 6, 1968) is an American country music artist, actress, television host and voice actor. In 1993, she signed to BNA Records (then known as BNA Entertainment), releasing her self-titled debut album that year. This album produced two singles for her on the Billboard country charts.

