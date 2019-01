The Electones are Norwegian Jazz/Electronic/Pop musicians Jens Petter Nilsen and Hallvard Hagen (who together form Xploding Plastix), and vocalist Rita Augestad Knudsen. They have released two EPs on the UK Inertia label.

