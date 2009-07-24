ZakopowerFormed 2005
Zakopower
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b304fb0-cbe8-40d6-9f5e-807eebe9c2e2
Zakopower Biography (Wikipedia)
Zakopower is a Polish Goral folk music group. It is named after Zakopane, the hometown of its lead singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zakopower Tracks
Sort by
Kiebys Ty
Zakopower
Kiebys Ty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kiebys Ty
Last played on
Zakopower Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist