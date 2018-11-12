Eric SpearBorn 18 April 1908. Died 3 November 1966
Eric Spear
1908-04-18
Eric Spear Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Spear (18 April 1908 – 3 November 1966) was an English composer of film music most noted for writing the theme tune to the ITV soap opera Coronation Street. He was born in Croydon and died in Southampton. Spear participated in the 1953 film Streets of Shadow, which featured the German World War I spy Elsbeth Schragmüller. His theme for the 1954 movie Meet Mr. Callaghan was rendered as a best-selling record by Les Paul. He wrote music and lyrics for the 1959 musical Kookaburra which played at the Princes Theatre. For a short time in the 1960s, Spear lived in Guernsey.
Eric Spear Tracks
Coronation Street
Eric Spear
Coronation Street
Coronation Street
Last played on
Coronation Street Theme
Eric Spear
Coronation Street Theme
Coronation Street Theme
Last played on
Coronation St
Eric Spear
Coronation St
Coronation St
Last played on
Coronation Street
Ronnie Hunt & Eric Spear
Coronation Street
Coronation Street
Last played on
Up and About
Eric Spear
Up and About
Up and About
Last played on
