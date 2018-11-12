Eric Spear (18 April 1908 – 3 November 1966) was an English composer of film music most noted for writing the theme tune to the ITV soap opera Coronation Street. He was born in Croydon and died in Southampton. Spear participated in the 1953 film Streets of Shadow, which featured the German World War I spy Elsbeth Schragmüller. His theme for the 1954 movie Meet Mr. Callaghan was rendered as a best-selling record by Les Paul. He wrote music and lyrics for the 1959 musical Kookaburra which played at the Princes Theatre. For a short time in the 1960s, Spear lived in Guernsey.