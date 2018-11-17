Timothy Wilson
Timothy Wilson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b2e77f2-6d60-4214-aa13-c768fadd138e
Timothy Wilson Tracks
Sort by
I Must Love You
Timothy Wilson
I Must Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Must Love You
Last played on
Lullaby, my sweet little baby
William Byrd
Lullaby, my sweet little baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp3.jpglink
Lullaby, my sweet little baby
Last played on
Come ye sons of art away - birthday song for Queen Mary Z.323
Henry Purcell
Come ye sons of art away - birthday song for Queen Mary Z.323
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Come ye sons of art away - birthday song for Queen Mary Z.323
Last played on
Come, ye sons of art, away: Come, ye sons of art, away; Sound the trumpet
Henry Purcell
Come, ye sons of art, away: Come, ye sons of art, away; Sound the trumpet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Come, ye sons of art, away: Come, ye sons of art, away; Sound the trumpet
Last played on
It's Love Baby
Timothy Wilson
It's Love Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Love Baby
Last played on
Timothy Wilson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist