Ernie AshworthBorn 15 December 1928. Died 2 March 2009
Ernie Ashworth
1928-12-15
Ernie Ashworth Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Bert Ashworth (December 15, 1928 – March 2, 2009) was an American country music singer, broadcaster, and longtime Grand Ole Opry star. Signed to the Hickory label, he recorded two studio albums in his career and charted several singles on Billboard Hot Country Songs, including the number one "Talk Back Trembling Lips" and seven other top ten hits.
Ernie Ashworth Tracks
Talk Back Trembling Lips
