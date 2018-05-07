Douglas KnehansComposer. Born 1957
Douglas Knehans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1957
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b2d23f9-613c-4799-9377-3d8f342f3eb1
Douglas Knehans Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas Knehans (born 1957, St. Louis, Missouri) is an Australian/American composer. He is the Norman Dinerstein Professor of Composition Scholar at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.
Knehans is also the director of Ablaze Records, a company which records and produces music by contemporary composers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Douglas Knehans Tracks
Sort by
Flute Concerto "Tempest" (2nd mvt)
Douglas Knehans
Flute Concerto "Tempest" (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd4n0.jpglink
Flute Concerto "Tempest" (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Back to artist