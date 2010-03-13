Low vs. Diamond
Low vs. Diamond
Low vs. Diamond Biography (Wikipedia)
Low vs Diamond was an American rock band formed in 2002 by Lucas Field, Howie Diamond, and Tad Moore (birth name: James Thaddeus Moore IV) while they were students at the University of Colorado. Following graduation, they relocated to Los Angeles, where they met up with the other two members of the band, Anthony Polcino and Jon Pancoast. Low vs Diamond released their debut EP, Life After Love, in February 2007, and their self-titled debut album in April 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
