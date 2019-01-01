Garrick OhlssonBorn 3 April 1948
Garrick Ohlsson
1948-04-03
Garrick Ohlsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Garrick Olof Ohlsson (born April 3, 1948 in Bronxville, New York) is an American classical pianist. Ohlsson is the first and only American to win first prize in the International Frédéric Chopin Piano Competition, in 1970. He also won first prize at the Busoni Competition in Italy and the Montreal Piano Competition in Canada. Ohlsson was awarded the Avery Fisher Prize in 1994 and received the 1998 University Musical Society Distinguished Artist Award in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohlsson has also been nominated for three Grammy Awards, winning one in 2008.
Garrick Ohlsson Tracks
3 Intermezzi Op.117 for piano: no.1 in E flat major; 'Schlummerlied'
Johannes Brahms
3 Intermezzi Op.117 for piano: no.1 in E flat major; 'Schlummerlied'
3 Intermezzi Op.117 for piano: no.1 in E flat major; 'Schlummerlied'
Last played on
Scherzo in E flat minor, Op.4
Johannes Brahms
Scherzo in E flat minor, Op.4
Scherzo in E flat minor, Op.4
Last played on
Mazurka in B flat major, Op 7 No 1
Frédéric Chopin
Mazurka in B flat major, Op 7 No 1
Mazurka in B flat major, Op 7 No 1
Last played on
Intermezzo in F minor from 6 Pieces Op.118
Johannes Brahms
Intermezzo in F minor from 6 Pieces Op.118
Intermezzo in F minor from 6 Pieces Op.118
Last played on
The Little Hen (Czech Dances, Set 2)
Bedrich Smetana
The Little Hen (Czech Dances, Set 2)
The Little Hen (Czech Dances, Set 2)
Last played on
Allegro de concierto
Enrique Granados
Allegro de concierto
Allegro de concierto
Last played on
Etude in C sharp minor, Op.2 No. 1
Alexander Scriabin
Etude in C sharp minor, Op.2 No. 1
Etude in C sharp minor, Op.2 No. 1
Last played on
Ballade in F major, Op 38
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade in F major, Op 38
Ballade in F major, Op 38
Last played on
Czech dances - set 2 for piano: no.11; Lancers [Hulan]
Bedrich Smetana
Czech dances - set 2 for piano: no.11; Lancers [Hulan]
Czech dances - set 2 for piano: no.11; Lancers [Hulan]
Last played on
Polka in F major (Czech Dances Book 1)
Bedrich Smetana
Polka in F major (Czech Dances Book 1)
Polka in F major (Czech Dances Book 1)
Last played on
Furiant in A minor (Czech Dances)
Bedrich Smetana
Furiant in A minor (Czech Dances)
Furiant in A minor (Czech Dances)
Last played on
Allegro de concierto
Enrique Granados
Allegro de concierto
Allegro de concierto
Last played on
El pelele (Goyescas)
Enrique Granados
El pelele (Goyescas)
El pelele (Goyescas)
Last played on
Etude in B flat minor Op. 8 no.11
Alexander Scriabin
Etude in B flat minor Op. 8 no.11
Etude in B flat minor Op. 8 no.11
Last played on
Piano Sonata No 4 in E minor, Op 70
Carl Maria von Weber
Piano Sonata No 4 in E minor, Op 70
Piano Sonata No 4 in E minor, Op 70
Last played on
Homenaje 'Pour le tombeau de Claude Debussy'
Manuel de Falla
Homenaje 'Pour le tombeau de Claude Debussy'
Homenaje 'Pour le tombeau de Claude Debussy'
Last played on
El fandango de candil (Goyescas)
Enrique Granados
El fandango de candil (Goyescas)
El fandango de candil (Goyescas)
Last played on
Theme and variations in D minor for piano (from Sextet No 1), Op 18b
Johannes Brahms
Theme and variations in D minor for piano (from Sextet No 1), Op 18b
Theme and variations in D minor for piano (from Sextet No 1), Op 18b
Last played on
3 Waltzes for piano (Op.64)
Frédéric Chopin
3 Waltzes for piano (Op.64)
3 Waltzes for piano (Op.64)
Last played on
Montañesa (Cuatro piezas españolas)
Manuel de Falla
Montañesa (Cuatro piezas españolas)
Montañesa (Cuatro piezas españolas)
Last played on
Polonaise in A major, Op 40 No 1, 'Military'
Frédéric Chopin
Polonaise in A major, Op 40 No 1, 'Military'
Polonaise in A major, Op 40 No 1, 'Military'
Last played on
Four Spanish Pieces: Aragonsa
Manuel de Falla
Four Spanish Pieces: Aragonsa
Four Spanish Pieces: Aragonsa
Last played on
Rondo à la krakowiak in F major, op 14
Frédéric Chopin
Rondo à la krakowiak in F major, op 14
Rondo à la krakowiak in F major, op 14
Last played on
Preludes, Op 28: III. Vivace; IV. Largo; V.Molto allegro; VI. Lento assai
Frédéric Chopin
Preludes, Op 28: III. Vivace; IV. Largo; V.Molto allegro; VI. Lento assai
Preludes, Op 28: III. Vivace; IV. Largo; V.Molto allegro; VI. Lento assai
Last played on
Etude in E major, Op/8 no. 5
Alexander Scriabin
Etude in E major, Op/8 no. 5
Etude in E major, Op/8 no. 5
Last played on
Piano Sonata NO.10
Alexander Scriabin
Piano Sonata NO.10
Piano Sonata NO.10
Piano Sonata NO.7.
Alexander Scriabin
Piano Sonata NO.7.
Piano Sonata NO.7.
Piano Sonata NO.5.
Alexander Scriabin
Piano Sonata NO.5.
Piano Sonata NO.5.
Piano Sonata NO.4.
Alexander Scriabin
Piano Sonata NO.4.
Piano Sonata NO.4.
Piano Sonata NO.3.
Alexander Scriabin
Piano Sonata NO.3.
Piano Sonata NO.3.
Mazurka in C major, Op 7 No 5
Frédéric Chopin
Mazurka in C major, Op 7 No 5
Mazurka in C major, Op 7 No 5
Last played on
Piano Concerto, Op.38
Samuel Barber
Piano Concerto, Op.38
Piano Concerto, Op.38
Last played on
Handsome Lad, Op 74 No 8
Frédéric Chopin
Handsome Lad, Op 74 No 8
Handsome Lad, Op 74 No 8
Last played on
Variations on 'La ci darem la mano' in B flat major Op. 2
Frédéric Chopin
Variations on 'La ci darem la mano' in B flat major Op. 2
Variations on 'La ci darem la mano' in B flat major Op. 2
Last played on
Variations in A major Op. posth. 'Souvenir de Paganini'
Frédéric Chopin
Variations in A major Op. posth. 'Souvenir de Paganini'
Variations in A major Op. posth. 'Souvenir de Paganini'
Last played on
Poème Op.41
Alexander Scriabin
Poème Op.41
Poème Op.41
Last played on
Piano sonata No. 32 In C Minor, Op.111
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano sonata No. 32 In C Minor, Op.111
Piano sonata No. 32 In C Minor, Op.111
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 2 in B Flat Major Opus 83
Johannes Brahms
Piano Concerto No 2 in B Flat Major Opus 83
Piano Concerto No 2 in B Flat Major Opus 83
Last played on
Intermezzo in E major, Op 116 No 6
Johannes Brahms
Intermezzo in E major, Op 116 No 6
Intermezzo in E major, Op 116 No 6
Last played on
El amor y la muerte (Goyescas)
Enrique Granados
El amor y la muerte (Goyescas)
El amor y la muerte (Goyescas)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2015-16 Season: Pictures at an Exhibition
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2016-03-05T00:56:05
5
Mar
2016
BBC Philharmonic 2015-16 Season: Pictures at an Exhibition
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Shostakovich 15 in Aberdeen
Music Hall, Aberdeen
2015-05-08T00:56:05
8
May
2015
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Shostakovich 15 in Aberdeen
19:30
Music Hall, Aberdeen
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Shostakovich 15 at City Halls
City Halls
2015-05-07T00:56:05
7
May
2015
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Shostakovich 15 at City Halls
19:30
City Halls
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Nielsen: The Symphonies
Barbican, London
2014-12-12T00:56:05
12
Dec
2014
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Nielsen: The Symphonies
19:30
Barbican, London
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: Chopin and Elgar
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2014-11-15T00:56:05
15
Nov
2014
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: Chopin and Elgar
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
