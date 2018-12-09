Sajjad Ali talks about his latest single Nakhun

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qmkkc.jpg

2016-04-10T16:59:00.000Z

Sajjad Ali talks about his latest single Nakhun and about the Pakistani music scene. Also, hear his daughter Zo talk about filming the video for his track.

