Sajjad Ali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05xdkl8.jpg
1966-08-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b29e1a1-3d4d-43d1-85fe-4310b29ef6e6
Sajjad Ali Biography (Wikipedia)
Sajjad Ali (born 24 August 1966) is a Pakistani semi-classical, pop and rock singer, poet, actor, film director and film producer from Karachi, Pakistan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sajjad Ali Performances & Interviews
- Sajjad Ali talks about his latest single Nakhunhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qmkkc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qmkkc.jpg2016-04-10T16:59:00.000ZSajjad Ali talks about his latest single Nakhun and about the Pakistani music scene. Also, hear his daughter Zo talk about filming the video for his track.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03qmlwj
Sajjad Ali talks about his latest single Nakhun
Sajjad Ali Tracks
Sort by
Har Zulm
Sajjad Ali
Har Zulm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xdklt.jpglink
Har Zulm
Last played on
Sohni Lag Di
Sajjad Ali
Sohni Lag Di
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xdklt.jpglink
Sohni Lag Di
Last played on
Babia
Sajjad Ali
Babia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xdklt.jpglink
Babia
Last played on
Pagol Mon
DJ Aks
Pagol Mon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xdklt.jpglink
Pagol Mon
Last played on
Boliyan
Sajjad Ali
Boliyan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xdklt.jpglink
Boliyan
Last played on
Chief Saab
Sajjad Ali
Chief Saab
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xdklt.jpglink
Chief Saab
Last played on
Tamasha
Sajjad Ali
Tamasha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pcrvk.jpglink
Tamasha
Performer
Last played on
Lagaya Dil
Sajjad Ali
Lagaya Dil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xdklt.jpglink
Lagaya Dil
Last played on
Sajjad Ali Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist