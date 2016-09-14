Алексей МасленниковBorn 9 September 1929. Died 30 November 2016
Алексей Масленников
1929-09-09
Aleksei (Albert) Dmitryevich Maslennikov (Russian: Алексей (Альберт) Дмитриевич Масленников; September 9, 1929 – November 30, 2016) was a Russian tenor.
Maslennikov was born in Novocherkassk, Russia. In 1953 he studied at the Moscow Conservatory and in 1955 became a member of the Bolshoi Theatre where he remained into the late 1990s. His vocal style is often compared to that of the German tenor Gerhard Stolze as both men shared a likeness in singing Sprechgesang.
