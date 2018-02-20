Louise SetaraBorn 21 August 1988
Louise Setara
Louise Setara Biography (Wikipedia)
Louise Setara (born Louise Smith, 21 August 1988 in Reading, Berkshire, England) is an English singer-songwriter. Her first album, Still Waters, was released by Manhattan Records/EMI in February 2007.
Setara decided to become a singer at the age of seven, after performing at a wedding party with a member of The Drifters. When she was fifteen years old, she signed a management contract with Kwame Kwaten, who had worked with Mick Jagger and Seal. She chose the name Setara, from sithara, meaning "little star" in Punjabi.
