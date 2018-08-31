G HerboBorn 8 November 1994
G Herbo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03f3f64.jpg
1994-11-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b1f50d1-4746-468b-a6a2-7db7200d3dfc
G Herbo Biography
Herbert Wright III (born October 8, 1995), better known by his stage name G Herbo (formerly known as Lil Herb) is an American rapper and songwriter from Chicago, Illinois.
Herb is signed to Machine Entertainment Group. He has released the mixtapes Welcome to Fazoland (2014), Pistol P Project (2014), Ballin Like I'm Kobe (2015), and Strictly 4 My Fans (2016). His studio albums are his debut Humble Beast (2017) and, with Southside of 808 Mafia, Swervo (2018), his first major release through Epic Records.
G Herbo Tracks
Swervo (feat. South Side)
G Herbo
Swervo (feat. South Side)
Swervo (feat. South Side)
That's How I Grew (feat. 21 Savage)
G Herbo
That's How I Grew (feat. 21 Savage)
That's How I Grew (feat. 21 Savage)
Better Dayz (feat. G Herbo)
Lil Bibby
Better Dayz (feat. G Herbo)
Better Dayz (feat. G Herbo)
100 Days (prod. Southside)
G Herbo
100 Days (prod. Southside)
100 Days (prod. Southside)
