Herbert Wright III (born October 8, 1995), better known by his stage name G Herbo (formerly known as Lil Herb) is an American rapper and songwriter from Chicago, Illinois.

Herb is signed to Machine Entertainment Group. He has released the mixtapes Welcome to Fazoland (2014), Pistol P Project (2014), Ballin Like I'm Kobe (2015), and Strictly 4 My Fans (2016). His studio albums are his debut Humble Beast (2017) and, with Southside of 808 Mafia, Swervo (2018), his first major release through Epic Records.