Steve Addabbo is a Grammy winning producer, musician, songwriter and audio engineer who helped launch the careers of Suzanne Vega and Shawn Colvin. He had a vital hand in Vega's hit single, "Luka" and Colvin's Grammy winning Steady On.

He has produced and/or engineered for artists including Bobby McFerrin, Bob Dylan, Eric Andersen, Loudon Wainwright III, Jeff Buckley, Gary Lucas, Lara Bello, Richard Barone, The Bongos, Robby Romero and Red Thunder, Richard Shindell, Ana Egge and The Stray Birds, Chiara Civello, Jane Olivor, Olivia Newton-John, The Manhattans and Dar Williams.

Addabbo is also an acclaimed mix engineer who has, among other projects, mixed the Bob Dylan Bootleg 10 “Another Self Portrait” and the Grammy Winning Bob Dylan Bootleg 12 “The Cutting Edge” for which he received a Grammy Award.

He owns Shelter Island Sound Studios located in Manhattan, New York.

Addabbo released his first full-length album Out of Nothing in 2016, 14 songs written or co-written by him.