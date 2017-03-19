Eimear QuinnBorn 1973
Eimear Quinn
1973
Eimear Quinn Biography (Wikipedia)
Eimear Anna Quinn (Irish: Eimear Ní Chuinn,; born 18 December 1972) is an Irish singer and composer. She is best known for winning the Eurovision Song Contest 1996 with the song "The Voice".
Eimear Quinn Tracks
Gaudete
ANÚNA
Gaudete
Gaudete
The Voice
Eimear Quinn
The Voice
The Voice
Codail a Linbh
Eimear Quinn
Codail a Linbh
Codail a Linbh
