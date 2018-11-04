Ray Keith Irwin (born 25 October 1961), known professionally as Ray Gelato, is a British jazz, swing and jump blues saxophonist, singer and bandleader. He is known as one of the major forces in the revival of swing music. Gelato has performed in a private capacity for Richard Branson, Paul McCartney and the Queen amongst others.

AllMusic noted that "Gelato has been hugely successful, finding a niche and retaining his dominance in it through hard work, good musicianship and a flair for showmanship". Jools Holland meanwhile opined that "He plays what he means, and means what he plays".