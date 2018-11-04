Ray GelatoBorn 25 October 1961
Ray Gelato Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Keith Irwin (born 25 October 1961), known professionally as Ray Gelato, is a British jazz, swing and jump blues saxophonist, singer and bandleader. He is known as one of the major forces in the revival of swing music. Gelato has performed in a private capacity for Richard Branson, Paul McCartney and the Queen amongst others.
AllMusic noted that "Gelato has been hugely successful, finding a niche and retaining his dominance in it through hard work, good musicianship and a flair for showmanship". Jools Holland meanwhile opined that "He plays what he means, and means what he plays".
When Your Old Wedding Ring Was New
When Your Old Wedding Ring Was New
Walk Between The Raindrops
Walk Between The Raindrops
This Could The Be Start Of Something Big
This Could The Be Start Of Something Big
Is Santa Claus Real
Is Santa Claus Real
On An Evening In Roma
On An Evening In Roma
Volare
Volare
A Pizza You
A Pizza You
Everybody Loves Somebody
Everybody Loves Somebody
Ornithology (live In Session)
Ornithology (live In Session)
Smack Dab In The Middle (live In Session)
Smack Dab In The Middle (live In Session)
Ornithology
Ornithology
The Jumpin Jive
The Jumpin Jive
Whisky On The Shelf (Live In Sessions)
Whisky On The Shelf (Live In Sessions)
A Swingin Affair
A Swingin Affair
Smack Dab In The Middle
Smack Dab In The Middle
Reet Petite And Gone (Live In Session)
Reet Petite And Gone (Live In Session)
Traffic Jam
Traffic Jam
Five Guys Named Moe
Five Guys Named Moe
Mambo Italiano
Mambo Italiano
Tu Vuo Fa L'Americano
Tu Vuo Fa L'Americano
B.B King Tribute (Live In Session)
B.B King Tribute (Live In Session)
Just a Gigolo (Live In Session)
Just a Gigolo (Live In Session)
Bar Italia
Bar Italia
Get Off The Phone
Get Off The Phone
They All Laughed
They All Laughed
Is Santa Claus Real? (Live In Session)
Is Santa Claus Real? (Live In Session)
BUONA SERA
BUONA SERA
L.O.V.E.
L.O.V.E.
Baby, Wont You Please Come Home?
Umbrella Man
Umbrella Man
Carina
Carina
Mambo Gelato
Mambo Gelato
Joint Is Jumpin'
Just A Gigolo
Just A Gigolo
