Archie SempleBorn 31 March 1928. Died 26 January 1974
Archie Semple
1928-03-31
Archie Semple Biography (Wikipedia)
Archibald Stuart Nisbet "Archie" Semple (31 March 1928 in Edinburgh – 26 January 1974 in London) was a Scottish jazz clarinetist active principally within the trad jazz idiom.
Semple played locally in Edinburgh at the start of his career, often with his trumpeter brother John. Semple led several of his own bands before joining Mick Mulligan in 1952. He then worked with Freddy Randall in 1953-54, Roy Crimmins and Alex Welsh from 1955 to 1963, becoming one of Welsh's most important sidemen. He recorded as a leader in the late 1950s and early 1960s as well, but retired due to health problems in the middle of the decade. His influences included Edmond Hall and Pee Wee Russell.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Archie Semple Tracks
Ole Miss
Archie Semple
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Archie Semple
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Love In The Mist
Archie Semple
Love In The Mist
Love In The Mist
Stan's Dance
Alex Welsh
Stan's Dance
Stan's Dance
Premier Bal
Fred Hunt
Premier Bal
Premier Bal
Hindustan
Fred Hunt
Hindustan
Hindustan
I'm In The Market For You
Fred Hunt
I'm In The Market For You
I'm In The Market For You
No Regrets
Archie Semple
No Regrets
No Regrets
Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives to Me
Neville Skrimshire, Roy Crimmins, Alex Welsh, Archie Semple, Fred Hunt, Tom Page & Lennie Hastings
Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives to Me
Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives to Me
After Last Night With You
Archie Semple
After Last Night With You
After Last Night With You
Please don't talk about me
Archie Semple
Please don't talk about me
Please don't talk about me
I want to be happy
Archie Semple
I want to be happy
I want to be happy
Home
Archie Semple
Home
Home
I can't believe that you're in love with me
Archie Semple
I can't believe that you're in love with me
Goody Goody
Archie Semple
Goody Goody
Goody Goody
I'm in the Market for You
Archie Semple
I'm in the Market for You
I'm in the Market for You
77 Blues
Archie Semple
77 Blues
77 Blues
I Cover the Waterfront
Archie Semple
I Cover the Waterfront
I Cover the Waterfront
Archie Semple Links
