Ameral GunsonMezzo-soprano
Ameral Gunson
Ameral Gunson Tracks
Old Joe has gone fishing (Peter Grimes, Act 1, sc 2)
Benjamin Britten
Old Joe has gone fishing (Peter Grimes, Act 1, sc 2)
Old Joe has gone fishing (Peter Grimes, Act 1, sc 2)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1990: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
1990-09-02T01:25:25
2
Sep
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-16T01:25:25
16
Aug
1990
Proms 1985: Prom 60 - Last Night of the Proms 1985
Royal Albert Hall
1985-09-14T01:25:25
14
Sep
1985
Proms 1979: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1979-07-21T01:25:25
21
Jul
1979
Proms 1978: Prom 22 - Fiftieth Anniversary of Janáček's Death
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-12T01:25:25
12
Aug
1978
