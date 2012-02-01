Funeral PartyEast LA based disco/punk band. Formed 2004
Funeral Party
2004
Funeral Party Biography (Wikipedia)
Funeral Party was an American alternative rock band, formed in 2005. The band's final line-up consisted of vocalist Chad Elliott, guitarist James Lawrence Torres, bassist Kimo Kauhola, and multi instrumentalist Tim Madrid.
Funeral Party Tracks
Just Because
Funeral Party
Just Because
Just Because
Last played on
NYC Moves To The Sound Of LA
Funeral Party
NYC Moves To The Sound Of LA
NYC Moves To The Sound Of LA
Last played on
Finale
Funeral Party
Finale
Finale
Last played on
