MX Prime previously Maximus Dan (born Edghill Thomas, 1979, Carenage, Trinidad and Tobago) is a soca / dancehall musician. He is also known by his former stage name Maga Dan.

After working with Jamaican producer Danny Browne between 1997 and 2000, and releasing dancehall and reggae influenced music, Maximus Dan moved in the direction of soca and has developed his own style. His biggest hit single to date was "Fighter", which was made for the Soca Warriors (the Trinidad and Tobago national football team) in 2006. "Fighter" became the rallying song for the first ever appearance by Trinidad and Tobago in the FIFA World Cup finals in Germany.

His song "Love Generation" is featured on the Cricket 07 game by EA Sports for the PC and PlayStation.