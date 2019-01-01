The American DollarFormed 2005
The American Dollar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b06328e-0e57-4ad7-a2a0-d7bbb76733fa
The American Dollar Biography (Wikipedia)
The American Dollar is an American post-rock band, formed in 2005 in Queens, New York. The band consists of drummer/keyboardist John Emanuele and guitarist/keyboardist/producer Richard Cupolo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The American Dollar Tracks
Sort by
The American Dollar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist