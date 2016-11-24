Philippe HuttenlocherBorn 29 November 1942
Philippe Huttenlocher (born November 29, 1942) is a Swiss baritone.
He was born in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. He first studied violin at the conservatory in Neuchâtel, and then voice in Fribourg. In 1972, he won the international singing competition in Bratislava.
He is married to the soprano Danielle Borst.
He has had a long association with the Ensemble Vocal de Lausanne and Michel Corboz. He is known for his interpretations of Bach. He has made many recordings, particularly of sacred music.
Along with Nina Hagen, he sings Lars Von Trier's Europa Aria, at the end of the film Europa_(film) (1991).
Penelope - Pénélope; Act 2, scene 2
Gabriel Fauré
Gabriel Fauré
Penelope - Pénélope; Act 2, scene 2
Penelope - Act 1 scenes 7-10
Gabriel Fauré
Gabriel Fauré
Penelope - Act 1 scenes 7-10
San Giovanni Battista - oratorio G/Mc.3-3 for SSATB & orch
Alessandro Stradella
Alessandro Stradella
San Giovanni Battista - oratorio G/Mc.3-3 for SSATB & orch
Te Deum - Symphonie and Te Deum
Jennifer Smith, Francine Bessac, Ensemble Vocal "A Coeur Joie" de Valence, Jean Francois Paillard, Jean-Baptiste Lully, Zeger Vandersteene, Louis Devos, Philippe Huttenlocher & Orchestre de chambre Jean-François Paillard
Te Deum - Symphonie and Te Deum
Te Deum - Symphonie and Te Deum
Phaeton - opera in 5 acts LWV.61
Sagittarius Vocal Ensemble, Jean-Baptiste Lully, Marc Minkowski, Florence Couderc, Howard Crook, Jean-Paul Fouchécourt, Jennifer Smith, Jérôme Varnier, Philippe Huttenlocher, Rachel Yakar & Véronique Gens
Phaeton - opera in 5 acts LWV.61
Phaeton - opera in 5 acts LWV.61
