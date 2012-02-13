CellomanFormed March 2000
Celloman
2000-03
Celloman Biography (Wikipedia)
Celloman is a band led by cellist Ivan Hussey that combines world music, jazz, and classical with African and Middle Eastern rhythms.
Kaleidoscope
The Way it Was'
Veena
