B.V.S.M.P. was an American hip hop group, formed in the 1980s. The band consisted of Percy Nathan Rodgers, Calvin Williams and Frederick Eugene Byrd.

B.V.S.M.P. (short for Baby Virgo Shocking Mister P) is best remembered for the hit single "I Need You", which became a worldwide hit in the summer of 1988. It spent 12 weeks on the UK Singles Chart, peaking at Number 3 in July 1988. The background music and vocal was also sampled on the hit dance song, "The Electric Slide".

Goldie Lookin Chain's 2004 hit "You Knows I Loves You" is, in part, based around "I Need You", containing many of the same lyrics, for instance "I'm after your heart/Oh don't you see" (which on the B.V.S.M.P. original, concludes with "I'm not out to get your virginity", and on the Goldie Lookin' Chain version becomes "and your three kids doesn't bother me"), and "What's it gonna take to get your attention?" (which concludes with "You keep my mind hanging in suspension" on the original, and on the Goldie Lookin Chain version concludes with "track suit, gold chain and seven inch erection").[citation needed]