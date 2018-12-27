Danny Byrd
1979-05-04
Danny Byrd Biography
Danny Byrd (born 4 May 1979) is a British DJ, record producer and musician from Bath in the South West of England. He is influenced by genres such as house, UK garage, R&B and the jungle sound. He primarily releases his music through Hospital Records, the UK-based independent dance music label.
Danny Byrd Tracks
Ill Behaviour (feat. I‐Kay)
Ill Behaviour (feat. I‐Kay)
Salute (feat. MC GQ)
Salute (feat. MC GQ)
Devil's Drop
Sweet Harmony (feat. Liquid)
Sweet Harmony (feat. Liquid)
Roll The Drums
Roll The Drums
Supreme
Supreme
Money Calling (feat. Times X Two)
Money Calling (feat. Times X Two)
Atomic Funk
Starting It Over (feat. Hannah Symons)
Starting It Over (feat. Hannah Symons)
Holy Star
Holy Star
Just A Step Away (feat. Ownglow)
Just A Step Away (feat. Ownglow)
Lizard Steppa
Hold Up The Crown (feat. Ky Lenz)
Hold Up The Crown (feat. Ky Lenz)
Just A Step Away
Just A Step Away
Just A Step (feat. Ownglow)
Just A Step (feat. Ownglow)
Upcoming Events
2
Feb
2019
Danny Byrd, S.P.Y, Unglued and Urbandawn
The Old Fire Station, Bournemouth, UK
9
Feb
2019
Danny Byrd, High Contrast, S.P.Y, London Elektricity, Whiney, Inja, Keeno, Unglued, Hugh Hardie, DJ LENS, Bryan Gee, Saxxon, Nicky Blackmarket, Upgrade, D*Minds, Dazee and TS2W
Printworks London, London, UK
23
Feb
2019
Danny Byrd, S.P.Y, Kings Of The Rollers, Unglued, LFM, Serum, Bou, Frenetic, Inja, Lowqui, Degs and Busta
The Mill Digbeth, Birmingham, UK
9
Mar
2019
Danny Byrd, Kings Of The Rollers, Camo & Krooked, S.P.Y, London Elektricity, Unglued, Hugh Hardie, Dillinja, Bryan Gee, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Nu:Tone, Logistics, Makoto, Bou, Stompz, Etherwood, Keeno, Whiney, Lakeway, Sweetpea, Constrict, Dynamite MC, Carasel, Degs, Daxta MC, Inja, SP:MC, IC3, MC Texas, Ruthless Mc, MC Tempza and Remidy MC
Motion, Bristol, UK
5
Apr
2019
Danny Byrd, DJ Marky, S.P.Y, Unglued, MC Ruthless and GQ
Roadmender, Northampton, UK
