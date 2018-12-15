The Valentinos60s US soul group. Formed 1960. Disbanded 1974
The Valentinos
1960
The Valentinos Biography (Wikipedia)
The Valentinos (also known as The Womack Brothers) was a Cleveland, Ohio-based family R&B group, mainly famous for launching the careers of brothers Bobby Womack and Cecil Womack, the former brother finding bigger fame as a solo artist and the latter finding success as a member of the husband and wife team of Womack & Womack with Linda Cooke. During their 22-year existence, the group was known for R&B hits such as "Lookin' for a Love", notably covered by the J. Geils Band and later a solo hit for Bobby Womack, and "It's All Over Now", covered by the Rolling Stones.
The Valentinos Tracks
It's All Over Now
It's All Over Now
Sweeter Than the Day Before
Sweeter Than the Day Before
Lookin' For A Love
Lookin' For A Love
Everybody wants to fall in love
Everybody wants to fall in love
I Can Understand It
I Can Understand It
Baby, Lots Of Luck
Baby, Lots Of Luck
A Lonesome Man
A Lonesome Man
What About Me?
What About Me?
Tired of Being Nobody
Tired of Being Nobody
