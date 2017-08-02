Butch HancockBorn 12 July 1945
1945-07-12
Butch Hancock Biography (Wikipedia)
Butch Hancock (born July 12, 1945 in Lubbock, Texas), is a country/folk music recording artist and songwriter. Hancock is a member of The Flatlanders along with Joe Ely and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, but he has principally performed solo.
Butch Hancock Tracks
Personal Rendition Of The Blues
Personal Rendition Of The Blues
Personal Rendition Of The Blues
The Devil in us All
The Devil in us All
The Devil in us All
