Old FireFormed 2006
Old Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1aef9482-594c-4664-9baf-119d7e587f1f
Old Fire Tracks
Sort by
Songs From The Haunted South
Old Fire
Songs From The Haunted South
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songs From The Haunted South
Last played on
A Stranger In The Family
Old Fire
A Stranger In The Family
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Stranger In The Family
Last played on
A Slight Grip, A Gentle Hold
Old Fire
A Slight Grip, A Gentle Hold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Slight Grip, A Gentle Hold
Last played on
Bloodchild
Old Fire
Bloodchild
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bloodchild
Last played on
Shadows
Old Fire
Shadows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shadows
Last played on
Back to artist