Sundowner
Sundowner Biography (Wikipedia)
Sundowner is a mostly acoustic project of Chris McCaughan of The Lawrence Arms, also featuring Jenny Choi, Neil Hennessy, and Eli Caterer.
Their debut album, Four One Five Two, was released on Red Scare Records on March 13, 2007. Asian Man Records released the second Sundowner album We Chase the Waves on August 10, 2010.
Sundowner toured with Mike Park through the UK and Europe in February and March 2008. During live shows, Sundowner is also known to cover Lawrence Arms songs.
Sundowner is currently signed to Fat Wreck Chords, and his third full-length album was released on September 3, 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Life In The Embers
Life In The Embers
My Boatless Booze Cruise
My Boatless Booze Cruise
As The Crow Flies
As The Crow Flies
In The Flicker (Album:We Chase The Waves)
In The Flicker
In The Flicker
