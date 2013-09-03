Sundowner is a mostly acoustic project of Chris McCaughan of The Lawrence Arms, also featuring Jenny Choi, Neil Hennessy, and Eli Caterer.

Their debut album, Four One Five Two, was released on Red Scare Records on March 13, 2007. Asian Man Records released the second Sundowner album We Chase the Waves on August 10, 2010.

Sundowner toured with Mike Park through the UK and Europe in February and March 2008. During live shows, Sundowner is also known to cover Lawrence Arms songs.

Sundowner is currently signed to Fat Wreck Chords, and his third full-length album was released on September 3, 2013.