Emerante Morse, also known as Emerante de Pradines Morse (born Emerante de Pradines; 24 September 1918 – 4 January 2018) was a Haitian singer, dancer and folklorist, and the daughter of Haitian entertainer Auguste de Pradines (better known as Ti Candio or Kandjo).
