LärmFormed 1984. Disbanded 1988
Lärm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1aecb4df-85d6-4186-a384-f7e0a645c3d0
Lärm Biography (Wikipedia)
Lärm (German for noise) were a Dutch straight edge hardcore band formed in 1981, first playing under the name of Total Chaoz. They referred to their music as "extreme noise", though having nothing to do with noise rock or noise music.
Due to members being straight edge, which was something uncommon in the crust punk scene, Lärm were different from many bands at the time. Members went on to form Seein Red and the communist straight edge band Manliftingbanner, who played in a more conventional Hardcore Punk style.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lärm Tracks
Sort by
The Royal Mile
Lärm
The Royal Mile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lärm Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist