Lärm (German for noise) were a Dutch straight edge hardcore band formed in 1981, first playing under the name of Total Chaoz. They referred to their music as "extreme noise", though having nothing to do with noise rock or noise music.

Due to members being straight edge, which was something uncommon in the crust punk scene, Lärm were different from many bands at the time. Members went on to form Seein Red and the communist straight edge band Manliftingbanner, who played in a more conventional Hardcore Punk style.