Peter SteeleSinger, bassist and composer for the gothic metal band Type O Negative. Born 4 January 1962. Died 14 April 2010
Petrus Thomas Ratajczyk (January 4, 1962 – April 14, 2010), better known by his stage name Peter Steele, was the lead singer, bassist and composer for the gothic metal band Type O Negative. Before forming Type O Negative, he had created the metal group Fallout and the thrash band Carnivore.
As the frontman for Type O Negative, Steele was known for his vampiric affect, towering stature (standing 6'8 tall), rich bass-baritone vocals and a dark, often self-deprecating sense of humor. "His lyrics were often intensely personal, dealing with subjects including love, loss and addiction." Steele credited Black Sabbath and The Beatles as his key musical influences.
