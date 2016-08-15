The CedarsThe Cedars are a London based Americana / Alt-Blues band
The Cedars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ae88eef-5b95-479c-9d7f-e9fccc166140
The Cedars Tracks
Sort by
Blood & Wine
The Cedars
Blood & Wine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blood & Wine
Last played on
Phoenix
The Cedars
Phoenix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Phoenix
Last played on
the colour
The Cedars
the colour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
the colour
Last played on
The Cedars Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Danny and the Champions of the World Interview and Session
-
Danny and the Champions of the World - Clear Water
-
Danny and the Champions of the World - (Never Stop Building) That Old Space Rocket
-
Danny and the Champions of the World (Featuring Dean Owens) - She Loves the Jerk (John Hiatt Cover)
-
Drivetime's songwriting masterclass...
-
Steve Earle and Shawn Colvin
Back to artist