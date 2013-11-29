Nick Phoenix is a London-born composer and a co-founder of the production music company Two Steps from Hell. He has written music for a number of high-profile trailers, with over 1000 noted scores and placements in total.

Since 1997, he has been involved in composing film trailer music and producing virtual instrument libraries for EastWest Sounds.

In 2006, he formed Two Steps from Hell with his business partner, Thomas Bergersen, and the two publicly released the album Invincible in 2010. Several additional commercial album releases have since followed, including Archangel and SkyWorld, each of which has charted on the iTunes top 100 in the Soundtracks category. Phoenix also performed in a 2013 live concert at the Walt Disney Concert Hall alongside Bergersen, confirming at least one future concert planned for Europe.

In 2013, he released a solo hybrid electronic/orchestral album titled Speed of Sound.

His band, Crater Mountain, released its classic rock-genre debut album Hillbilly Starship in 2014, with plans to begin live performances in the fall of that year.